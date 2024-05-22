Walker: Cancelled; CW Action Series Not Returning for Fifth Season; Jared Padalecki Reacts

Cordell’s work won’t continue into the 2024-25 TV season. The CW has cancelled the Walker TV series, so there won’t be a fifth year. The fourth season, which has 13 episodes, will continue airing on Wednesday nights and wrap on June 26th.

An action series that’s a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, the Walker TV show stars Jared Padalecki, Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi, Molly Hagan, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, Jeff Pierre, and Odette Annable. Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Padalecki) is a widower and father who has his own moral code. As the story begins, he returns home to Austin, Texas after being undercover for nearly a year. He tries to reconnect with his son August (Culley) and daughter Stella (Brinson), as well as his brother Liam (Allen) and parents Abeline (Hagan) and Bonham (Pileggi). At work, Walker’s former colleague Larry James (Bell) is now his Ranger Captain. In season four, it’s a season of change for Walker as his children flee the nest, a relationship with Geri (Annable) takes hold, and turmoil finds the Texas Ranger. But as Walker struggles to accept this new future, a gruesome serial killer from the past threatens to upend his life and the lives of those he loves. Against her better judgement, Cassie (Reyes) helps Walker hide the investigation from Captain James, but stumbles into a romantic entanglement in the process. Meanwhile, Stella and August find themselves on a dangerous journey to uncover mysteries of the Walker family’s long-forgotten past.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fourth season of Walker averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 492,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 29% in viewership.

Despite the declines, the show remains one of The CW’s highest-rated shows and the cheapest of the network’s three remaining original dramas. Unfortunately, CBS Studios, which produces Walker, reportedly needed to charge significantly more to continue making the series, and apparently, the two sides couldn’t come to terms.

It was reported earlier that the show’s sets were being dismantled but could have been reassembled if the fifth season renewal came through. The network had until the end of July to decide because that’s when the cast’s contract options would expire. The actors won’t have to wait that long to start looking for their next jobs.

When the current season ends it will also bring Padalecki’s 18-year run on the network to a close. The actor posted about the cancellation and wrote:

Howdy y’all. It is with a heavy heart that I share this news with you. #Walker will not be airing on #CW for a fifth season. It’s a tough piece of news to be sure, but we are SO thankful for the #WalkerFamily that has been built, both on set and off. After four seasons together, we have felt the love and support from the entire #WalkerFamily, and we will be forever grateful. Too often, we get to be the ones receiving the praise and gratitude and flattery and, all too often, we miss the opportunity to put it back where it belongs… WITH THE FANS! In this world, home isn’t a “place”; it’s a relationship. “Places” can be lost.

“Relationships” can live forever. Our gratitude and love for the entire #WalkerFamily will live forever. It has been a unique honor to be a part of the cast and crew (and fandom!) that helped #Walker tell the stories that we told. I will forever smile on the years I got to spend with the cast and crew and studio and network and fandom that made this all possible. Til we ride again. 🤠❤️

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Walker TV series on The CW? Are you disappointed the show wasn’t renewed for a fifth season?

