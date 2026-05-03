Love & Hip Hop: VH1 Announces Final Chapter of Reality Series Franchise for Fall 2026

The end of Love & Hip Hop is near. VH1 has announced the final season of the reality series, Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter, for next fall.

The six-episode limited series will feature cast members from every city in the franchise. VH1 revealed the following about the end of Love & Hip Hop:

“VH1 today announced “Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter,” a six-part limited series premiering on VH1 in Fall 2026 that marks the closing chapter of one of the most influential reality franchises of all time. For 15 years, Love & Hip Hop built stars, sparked conversation, and helped define the modern reality television era. Now, cast, creators, and cultural voices come together for a definitive look back – celebrating its impact, unpacking its most talked-about moments, confronting the controversies that shaped the conversation, and examining its legacy.

Since its debut in 2011, Love & Hip Hop has been more than a reality series – it created a platform for artists, entrepreneurs, and emerging voices whose stories were often overlooked, transforming them into household names. “Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter” explores the rise of its breakout stars, the business empires they built, the headlines that dominated the conversation, and the franchise’s lasting cultural impact.

Featuring new interviews with cast members from every city – New York, Atlanta, Hollywood, and Miami – alongside the producers and executives who brought the franchise to life, as well as journalists and cultural critics who have followed its evolution from the beginning, the series offers a comprehensive look at the phenomenon that reshaped reality television and left an undeniable mark on the culture.

As the franchise enters its final chapter, fans can continue to tune in to the current seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, airing Tuesdays on MTV at 8 PM ET/PT., and Love & Hip Hop: Miami every Wednesday on BET at 8 PM ET/PT.

Lashan Browning, Founder and CEO of Antoinette Media and executive producer of “Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter,” said, “The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise has always been about the people. The incredible talent who trusted us with their real lives, the exceptional producers who poured themselves into every storyline, my extraordinary team at Antoinette Media who showed up and showed out season after season, and the viewers who were here for all of it. Their dedication is why this franchise resonated for so many years. As we step into this final chapter, we’re making sure our ending hits like it should, for our talent in front of and behind the camera, and for every fan who’s been rocking with us from day one. Once more for the culture.”

“Love & Hip Hop has been a part of the fabric of VH1 and of the culture for over 15 years. This limited series is our love letter to the cast, fans, producers, and everyone who made the franchise a success and forever changed reality television,” said Sitarah Pendelton, Executive Vice President of Unscripted at MTVE.

Following its debut, Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter will be featured as the next digital cover of BET Immersed, BET’s flagship digital storytelling platform, offering additional exclusive visuals and behind-the-scenes content exploring the franchise’s place in the cultural canon.

Produced by Antoinette Media, “Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter” premieres this Fall 2026 on VH1.

Mona Scott-Young serves as Executive Producer for Monami Productions, and Lashan Browning serves as Executive Producer for Antoinette Media, alongside Donna Edge-Rachell, Alissa Horowitz, and Daniel Wiener. Julie Ha serves as Supervising Producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.”