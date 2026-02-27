Survivor: Season 50 Ratings (Spring 2026)

It’s hard to believe that Survivor has been on the air since 2000 and remains one of CBS’ highest-rated series. There’s no need to worry about it being cancelled anytime soon, since it’s already been renewed for the 2026-27 TV season. Will this 50th anniversary season of Survivor give the network it’s best ratings yet? Stay tuned.

A long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 50th anniversary edition, 24 legendary castaways are relocated to the islands of Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. For the first time, the game is “In the Hands of the Fans.” Selected from 49 past seasons, the returning players face surprise twists, high-stakes challenges, and fan-driven decisions that shape the game. The castaways are Angelina Keeley, Aubry Bracco, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Charlie Davis, Chrissy Hofbeck, Christian Hubicki, Cirie Fields, Colby Donaldson, Dee Valladares, Emily Flippen, Genevieve Mushaluk, Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, Jonathan Young, Joseph “Joe” Hunter, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser, Mike White, Ozzy Lusth, Q Burdette, Rick Devens, Rizo Velovic, Savannah Louie, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and Tiffany Ervin.

For comparisons: Season 48 (Spring 2025) of Survivor on CBS averaged a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.63 million viewers.

