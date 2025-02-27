Survivor: Seasons 49 and 50; CBS Renews Competition Series for 2025-26

CBS has made it official. The network has confirmed that Survivor has been renewed for a 49th cycle (Fall 2025) and a 50th cycle (Spring 2026) which will air during the upcoming 2025-26 TV season. For season 50, the network is putting it “in the hands of the fans” and offering viewers a chance to win one of 50 trip packages.

A long-running competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In the current 48th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six people each. In the Civa tribe, there’s Kyle Fraser, Mitch Guerra, Kamilla Karthigesu, David Kinne, Charity Nelms, and Chrissy Sarnowsky. The Lagi tribe is comprised of Shauhin Davari, Eva Erickson, Joe Hunter, Thomas Krottinger, Bianca Roses, and Star Toomey. The Vula tribe members are Stephanie Berger, Saiounia “Sai” Hughley, Kevin Leung, Cedrek McFadden, Justin Pioppi, and Mary Zheng. Ultimately, only one will claim the title of Sole Survivor and be voted to win a $1 million prize.

Here are some of the details about what CBS has planned for the 50th season celebration:

SURVIVOR 50 will push the series into uncharted territory and impact the players like never before. For the first time ever, the game is “In the Hands of the Fans”! The fans will determine key elements through votes, and the players won’t know what the fans voted for until they are competing on the island.

The game and the celebrations leading up to next February’s premiere are designed to honor fans for their loyalty and passion throughout the 25 years of the hit series, and to entice new viewers as well!

· The Inclusive/Interactive Theme: “SURVIVOR 50: In the Hands of the Fans” – Starting on premiere day of SURVIVOR 48 (Wednesday, Feb. 26), fans can go to survivor50cbs.votenow.tv to vote on the key elements that will shape SURVIVOR 50 for its players. There will be multiple rounds of voting, including for “Idols or No Idols,” “Final Four Fire Making: Keep It or Lose It” and “Live Finale and Reunion Show in L.A. – or Keep the Winner Reveal and Aftershow in the Jungles of Fiji.” All voting will conclude prior to start of filming for the 50th edition.

· CBS and Fiji Airways Partnership – CBS and Fiji Airways are forming an alliance (SURVIVOR-style!) to award five lucky fan “tribes” – comprised of family members, friends and/or loved ones – with once-in-a-lifetime trips to Fiji during the filming of SURVIVOR 50. In the coming months, the “tribes” – and, separately, the season 49 and 50 castaways – will be transported to Fiji on a SURVIVOR 50-branded Fiji Airways jet, which will fly regular travelers to/from Fiji throughout the year as well.

“From the very first season, SURVIVOR has been evolving. Now, for our 50th season, it’s time for the next evolution,” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst. “‘SURVIVOR 50: In the Hands of the Fans’ is unlike anything we’ve done before. For the first time ever, our loyal fans will take control – deciding key elements of the game, from twists to idols to advantages. I can’t wait to see what the fans choose for our returning players!”

“Honoring the fans with the power to shape the 50th season of SURVIVOR is a game changer for the fans and the show, and, in that spirit, CBS is launching its first-ever full year of celebrations for fans – and future fans – leading up to SURVIVOR 50, commencing with dream SURVIVOR-focused Fiji trips for five groups of SURVIVOR fans thanks to our partnership with Fiji Airways, which will also debut a SURVIVOR 50-branded Fiji Airways jet,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS.

· The Fiji SURVIVOR 50 Trip Packages for the Winning “Tribes” include:

· Roundtrip Fiji Airways airfare and ground transportation for each “tribe” member.

· Four nights of accommodations at a luxurious ocean-front resort.

· Exposure to the rich Fijian culture while exploring stunning local destinations.

· A VIP tour of the SURVIVOR Islands (including the filming locations for tribal council and the challenge beaches), the exclusive opportunity for a behind-the-scenes look at life on SURVIVOR during the filming of season 50, a meet-and-greet with Jeff Probst and SURVIVOR swag! (**Winners will not appear on the show, but their journeys and experiences will be documented on video for promotional opportunities for the 50th season.) For full details and official rules please see https://gf.fan/cbs/survivorfanfiji.

SURVIVOR 50 Trip Contest’s Requirements/Restrictions: To be considered for this trip package, applicants (who must be 18+, U.S. Citizens/lawful permanent resident, and living in the U.S.) are required to submit entry videos via https://gf.fan/cbs/survivorfanfiji between Saturday, Feb. 22 and Sunday, March 30, explaining what SURVIVOR means to them and how the series changed their lives. CBS will determine the five winning “tribes” based on the passion, inspiration and storytelling of the applicants. While the prospective tribe leader can appear in the video submission solo, all applicants must submit the basic information about themselves that is requested on the website, where the full list of terms and conditions will be posted. The most enthusiastic submissions have a chance to be featured on SURVIVOR social media channels or throughout the SURVIVOR marketing campaign.