Survivor: Season 45 — Has the CBS TV Series Been Renewed or Cancelled Yet?

Vulture Watch

Let the games begin. Has the Survivor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 45th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Survivor, season 45. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A competition series airing on the CBS television network, the Survivor TV show is hosted (as always) by Jeff Probst. In this 44th edition, 18 new players are relocated to the beautiful islands of Fiji. They must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing players to choose between personal risk and reward, while navigating the complex social game and attempting to forge alliances to last another day. The castaways are initially split into three tribes of six — Ratu, Soka, and Tika. In the Ratu Tribe, there’s Maddy Pomilla, Brandon Cottom, Kane Fritzler, Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, Lauren Harpe, and Jaime Lynn Ruiz. Soka Tribe is made up of Matt Blankinship, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, Frannie Marin, Danny Massa, Claire Rafson, and Josh Wilder. The Tita Tribe members are Bruce Perreault, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Carson Garrett, Helen Li, Sarah Wade, and Carolyn Wiger. In the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win a $1 million prize.



Season 44 Ratings

The 44th season of Survivor averages a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.76 million viewers. Compared to season 42 (which aired in Spring 2022), that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Survivor stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Survivor has been renewed for a 45th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about Survivor’s fate once again. It’s already been renewed for a 45th season which will likely debut in Fall 2023. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Survivor cancellation or renewal news.



Survivor Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Survivor‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad the Survivor TV show has been renewed for a 45th season? How would you feel if CBS had cancelled this TV series, instead?