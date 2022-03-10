Survivor: Season 42 Ratings

The Survivor TV show is one of the longest-running shows in primetime. While the game has changed a bit over the years, it continued to be one of the highest-rated unscripted series on CBS. Could Survivor be cancelled or, is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 43? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A reality competition series, the Survivor TV show is hosted, as always, by Jeff Probst. The 42nd edition was once again filmed over the course of 26 days (instead of the usual 39) in Fiji. Split into three teams called VATI Tribe (Green), TAKU Tribe (Orange), and IKA Tribe (Blue), the 18 contestants compete for a $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor. The castaways are Jenny Kim, Chanelle Howell, Lydia Meredith, Mike Turner, Daniel Strunk, Hai Giang, Marya Sherron, Lindsay Dolashewich, Maryanne Oketch, Jackson Fox, Omar Zaheer, Jonathan Young, Drea Wheeler, Tori Meehan, Swati Goel, Rocksroy Bailey, Romeo Escobar, and Zach Wurtenberger.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 40 of Survivor on CBS (which aired in Spring 2020) averaged a 1.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.63 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Survivor TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 43rd season?

*3/10/2022 update: Survivor has been renewed for season 43 by CBS.