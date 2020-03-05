Survivor: Season 40 Ratings (Winners at War)

There seems to be little chance that Survivor will be ending anytime soon. Many shows have come and gone in the past 20 years but this reality show still draws very good ratings for CBS. How long will it go on? Will Survivor be cancelled before the 40th anniversary? Stay tuned.

Airing on the CBS television network, the 40th season of Survivor, aka “Winners at War”, is hosted, as always, by Jeff Probst. In this edition, 20 legendary winners of the game return to compete against each other. Featuring new twists and turns, the 20th-anniversary edition unites the most memorable, heroic and celebrated champions from the past two decades. The winner will be awarded $2 million, the largest prize in reality show history. The returning champions are Adam Klein (28), Amber Mariano (40), Ben Driebergen (36), Danni Boatwright (43), Denise Stapley (48), Ethan Zohn (45), Jeremy Collins (41), Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (36), Michele Fitzgerald (29), Natalie Anderson (33), Nick Wilson (28), Parvati Shallow (36), Rob Mariano (43), Sandra Diaz-Twine (44), Sarah Lacina (34), Sophie Georgina Clarke (29), Anthony “Tony” Vlachos (45), Tyson Apostol (39), Wendell Holland (35), and Yul Kwon (44).

For comparisons: Season 38 of Survivor (Spring 2019) on CBS averaged a 1.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.22 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

