FBI: International: Season Three; Star Luke Kleintank to Leave CBS Procedural Drama Series

FBI: International is losing another star. Luke Kleintank, who has played FBI Supervisory Special Agent Scott Forrester since the show’s beginning, has announced he will depart the CBS series later this season.

The FBI: International series, which stars Kleintank, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Christina Wolfe, follows the members of the FBI’s elite International Fly Team as they travel the world.

Kleintank said the following about his departure from the CBS series:

After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI: International. This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.

His last episode will air on May 7th.

CBS renewed FBI: International for a fourth season earlier this month. FBI and FBI: Most Wanted were also renewed.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this CBS series? Are you disappointed about Kleintank’s exit?