NCIS: Season 22 — Has the CBS Procedural Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

This crew sticks together, through thick and thin. Has the NCIS TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of NCIS, season 22. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A procedural drama series airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS TV show stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, with Rocky Carroll and Gary Cole. Following the departure of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole), a sharp and sarcastic former FBI agent, has taken over as lead of the NCIS team, a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The team includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Chief Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen) and Forensic Specialist Kasie Hines (Reasonover). Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.



Season 21 Ratings

The 21st season of NCIS averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.32 million viewers. Compared to season 20, that’s up by 11% in the demo and up by 8% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how NCIS stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 13, 2024, NCIS has not been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS for season 22? This show’s ratings have fallen quite a bit but it’s produced by CBS Television Studios, meaning the show’s profits from streaming and other licensing stay in house. I suspect this venerable show still makes enough revenue to be renewed for a 22nd year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS cancellation or renewal news.



NCIS Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow NCIS‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the NCIS TV show will be renewed for a 22nd season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series instead?