NCIS: Sydney: Season Two; Australian Procedural Drama Renewed by CBS

CBS is headed back to Australia. The network has picked up the second season of NCIS: Sydney, which was also ordered by Paramount+ Australia. The first season of eight episodes aired on CBS in late 2023.

A procedural action drama series, the NCIS: Sydney TV show stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are blended into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Lasance), the team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Narkle) and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sagar) form a fast friendship, while curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (McInnes) meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson (Hazel).

Airing on Tuesday nights in the United States, the first season of NCIS: Sydney averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.02 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

“The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under.”

“We’re beyond stoked with the response to the first season of the show, both in Australia and around the world, and that the team at NCIS: Sydney is returning for a second season,” said Morgan O’Neill, executive producer and showrunner for Endemol Shine Australia. “We’re especially thrilled to invite our audience deeper into the lives of our core team, peeling back the layers to find out what really makes them tick. This will be even more important as we see the bonds of the new family tested to breaking point in the face of a much more potent enemy looming on the horizon. ”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the NCIS: Sydney TV series? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a second season on CBS and Paramount+ Australia?

