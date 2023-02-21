NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Three; 2023-24 Renewal Announced for CBS Procedural Series

Jane and her team will be back at work in paradise for the 2023-24 TV season. CBS has renewed NCIS: Hawai’i for a third season.

A procedural drama series, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.

The second season of NCIS: Hawai’i averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.04 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 8% in viewership. In the live+7 day ratings, which includes delayed viewing, the series picks up 51% more viewers.

Including this series, CBS has renewed 19 of its current shows for the 2023-24 television season — 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Ghosts, Lingo, NCIS, The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and Young Sheldon.

Still up in the air are the fates of Blue Bloods, East New York, and SWAT. We already know that NCIS: Los Angeles has been cancelled.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

