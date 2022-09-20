NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Three — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.



The second season of NCIS: Hawai’i averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.31 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 3% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how NCIS: Hawai’i stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of September 20, 2022, NCIS: Hawai’i has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: Hawai’i for season three? The show isn’t a big hit in the ratings, but because Paramount Global (the owner of CBS) owns the series and makes money from both advertising and international sales, I think there’s a very good chance that the show will be renewed. I think they are good enough I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS: Hawai’i cancellation or renewal news.



