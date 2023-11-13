Blue Bloods, Ghosts, NCIS, Tracker, SWAT, Elsbeth, Young Sheldon: CBS Sets Early 2024 Premiere Dates (Watch)

CBS has announced season and series premiere dates for many of the network’s original series. They start airing following the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11th.

Returning in early 2024 are The Amazing Race (season 36), Bob ♥ Abishola (season five), Blue Bloods (season 14), CSI: Vegas (season three), The Equalizer (season four), FBI (season six), FBI: International (season three), FBI: Most Wanted (season five), Fire Country (season two), Ghosts (season three), NCIS (season 21), NCIS: Hawai’i (season three), The Neighborhood (season six), So Help Me Todd (season two), Survivor (season 46), SWAT (season seven), and Young Sheldon (season seven).

In addition, CBS has issued premiere dates for new dramas Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston, reprising her role from The Good Wife, and Tracker, starring Justin Hartley (This Is Us). The reboot of legal drama Matlock and the Poppa’s House comedy series are delayed until the 2024-25 season.

Here’s the schedule and a teaser video from CBS:

CBS ANNOUNCES 2024 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES FOR ORIGINAL EPISODES OF NEW AND RETURNING SERIES

CBS PREMIERE WEEK BEGINS IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE SUPER BOWL WITH DEBUT OF NEW DRAMA SERIES “TRACKER” “Tracker” Starring and Executive Produced by Justin Hartley Premieres Sunday, Feb. 11 in the Highly Coveted Post-Super Bowl Timeslot Comedy Block of “The Neighborhood” and “Bob ♥ Abishola,” #1 Broadcast Series “NCIS” and “NCIS: Hawai’i” Premiere Monday, Feb. 12 Beginning at 8:00 PM All “FBI” Tuesday Returns Feb. 13 at 8:00 PM Television’s Most-Watched Comedy Block Premieres Thursday, Feb. 15 with #1 Comedy “Young Sheldon” at 8:00 PM and “Ghosts” at 8:30 PM, “So Help Me Todd” at 9:00 PM and an Encore Episode of “Tracker” at 10:00 PM Friday’s #1 Lineup “S.W.A.T.,” “Fire Country” and “Blue Bloods” Returns Feb. 16 at 8:00 PM “CSI: Vegas” Moves to Sundays at 10:00 PM Beginning Feb. 18 Following the Fourth Season Premiere of “The Equalizer” at 8:00 PM and “Tracker” in Its Regular Time Period at 9:00 PM “Survivor” Returns with Two-Hour Episodes for the Premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8:00 PM and the Second Episode on Wednesday, March 6 at 8:00 PM Followed by 90-Minute Episodes Throughout the Season New Drama “Elsbeth” Premieres Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10:00 PM “The Amazing Race” Returns with 90-Minute Episodes Beginning Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 PM CBS today announced its premiere dates and rollout plan for its 2024 primetime schedule, which will launch immediately following the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11. The Network will air original episodes of new and returning series beginning on Sunday evening and throughout the following week. Additional programming to be announced in the next few weeks. Previously announced legal drama MATLOCK, starring Kathy Bates, and POPPA’S HOUSE, a comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., are currently planned to air during the 2024-2025 broadcast season. The following is the schedule of premieres: SUNDAY, FEB. 11

(FOLLOWING THE LIVE BROADCAST OF SUPER BOWL LVIII)

10:00-11:00 PM – TRACKER (series premiere, estimated start time) MONDAY, FEB. 12

8:00-8:30 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (sixth season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (fifth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – NCIS (21st season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – NCIS: HAWAI’I (third season premiere) TUESDAY, FEB. 13

8:00-9:00 PM – FBI (sixth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – FBI: INTERNATIONAL (third season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – FBI: MOST WANTED (fifth season premiere) THURSDAY, FEB. 15

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (seventh season premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – GHOSTS (third season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – SO HELP ME TODD (second season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – TRACKER (premiere episode encore) FRIDAY, FEB. 16

8:00-9:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (seventh season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – FIRE COUNTRY (second season premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM – BLUE BLOODS (14th season premiere) SUNDAY, FEB. 18

7:00-8:00 PM – 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM – THE EQUALIZER (fourth season premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – TRACKER (RTP*)

10:00-11:00 PM – CSI: VEGAS (third season premiere, NTP*) THURSDAY, FEB. 22

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM – GHOSTS

9:00-10:00 PM – SO HELP ME TODD

10:00-11:00 PM – TRACKER (second episode encore) WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

8:00-10:00 PM – SURVIVOR (46th season premiere) THURSDAY, FEB. 29

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON

8:30-9:00 PM – GHOSTS

9:00-10:00 PM – SO HELP ME TODD

10:00-11:00 PM – ELSBETH (series premiere, RTP*) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

8:00-10:00 PM – SURVIVOR (two-hour episode) WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

8:00-9:30 PM – SURVIVOR (return to 90-minute episodes)

9:30-11:00 PM – THE AMAZING RACE (36th season premiere) NTP – New Time Period; RTP – Regular Time Period

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching any of the new and returning CBS shows early next year?

