CSI: Vegas: Season Three — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Marg Helgenberger is the latest CSI veteran to return. Could an actor from CSI: NY or CSI: Miami be next? Has the CSI: Vegas TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of CSI: Vegas, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the CSI: Vegas TV show stars Marg Helgenberger, Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, Jay Lee, Ariana Guerra, and Lex Medlin. Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone recur. Amidst the neon lights and long shadows, dark threats continue to lurk in Sin City. Maxine Roby (Newsome) leads her team of brilliant Crime Scene Investigators as they use science to solve baffling cases. Working together are veteran Catherine Willows (Helgenberger), Level III CSI Josh Folsom (Lauria), Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Dhillon), Level I CSI Beau Finado (Medlin), CSI Christopher Park (Lee), homicide detective Serena Chavez (Guerra), Chief Medical Examiner Sonya Nikolayevich (Amini), and Jack Nikolayevich (Johnstone), an assistant medical examiner and Sonya’s older brother. These professionals deploy the latest forensic techniques to do what they do best — follow the evidence — in order to preserve and serve justice.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of CSI: Vegas averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.19 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how CSI: Vegas stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



CBS

As of September 30, 2022, CSI: Vegas has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew CSI: Vegas for season three? Last season, CSI: Vegas was the network’s lowest-rated scripted series in the traditional ratings to be renewed. However, the season nearly doubled its viewership when the live+seven day numbers were factored in. I suspect that, given the popularity of the CSI franchise in first-run and syndication, CBS was expecting the show to be a bigger hit. I think the execs have the big picture in mind and will keep this show going, despite mediocre ratings, because a new series is a way to add new content and interest to an already profitable franchise. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on CSI: Vegas cancellation or renewal news.



