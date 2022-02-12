CSI: Vegas: Season Two; Marg Helgenberger to Return for CBS Sequel Series

CBS has locked in another regular from the original CSI series to return for season two of CSI: Vegas. Marg Helgenberger has signed a one-year deal to return as a series regular, per Deadline.

Her character, Catherine Willows, appeared on CSI for 12 seasons and will join CSI: Vegas to work alongside the new team played by Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, and Mandeep Dhillon. Helgenberger’s return comes after Mel Rodriguez and original series co-star Jorja Fox announced their departures in recent weeks. Original CSI star William Petersen reprised his role for the first season but declined to return when the series was renewed.

CSI: Vegas announced Helgenberger’s return on Twitter.

I have something to tell you. Catherine Willows will be joining us for Season Two of #CSIVegas. pic.twitter.com/Sx6cUReFFP — CSI: Vegas (@CSICBS) February 11, 2022

Helgenberger shared her own post on social media about her return.

CSI: The Gift That Keeps On Giving! So excited to be joining the talented team on ⁦@csivegas⁩ Huge thanks to all that made this happen! ⁦@cbstv⁩ ⁦@BRUCKHEIMERJB⁩ https://t.co/BBdOphI67d — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) February 11, 2022

It was announced earlier this week that Helgenberger will also be returning for the third season of All Rise in a recurring capacity. The courtroom drama was cancelled by CBS in May 2021 but was revived by OWN.

