When Calls the Heart: Chris McNally Cast in Grease Prequel and Firefly Lane Series

When Calls the Heart actor Chris McNally has been cast in two more series in recurring roles. He will appear in the prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Paramount+ and season two of Firefly Lane on Netflix.

Deadline revealed details about his role in Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies:

“McNally will play Mr. Daniels, a young, cool teacher, so he’s well-liked by many, but he is actually a bad guy who threw a 16-year-old student under the bus for coming onto her, and tries to gaslight her into thinking he didn’t.”

The actor will also play a teacher on Firefly Lane, but in a very different role:

“McNally will play Mr. Waverly, a charismatic new English teacher who pushes Kate and Tully out of their comfort zones and inspires them to reach for new heights.”

When Calls the Heart will return to Hallmark Channel for its ninth season on March 6th. Premiere dates for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Firefly Lane season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see McNally in these new roles? Do you enjoy watching him on When Calls the Heart?