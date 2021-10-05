When Hope Calls: Season Two; Daniel Lissing (When Calls the Heart) Joins Lori Loughlin on GAC Family Series

It looks like another familiar face is coming to Brookfield for the holidays. Actor Daniel Lissing, best known for playing Mountie Jack Thornton in When Calls the Heart, has joined the two-hour premiere of season two of When Hope Calls. When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas will debut on Saturday, December 18th, on GAC Family.

Last week, it was announced that When Hope Calls had been renewed for a second season but was moving to the new channel. Lori Loughlin, who also previously starred on When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel, was set to appear in the special.

The drama series “tells the story of sisters Lillian (Morgan Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) who open an orphanage in the 1916 Western town of Brookfield.” The first season cast also includes Ryan-James Hatanka, Greg Hovanessian, and Wendy Crewson.

When Lissing left Heart after five seasons, his character died off-screen in a landslide. Loughlin was written out in season six with her Abigail Stanton character traveling back east to take care of her ailing mother.

It’s been confirmed that Laughlin will be playing Abigail again. In the special, the town is preoccupied with creating the essence of Christmas for the photojournalist’s lens, though, behind the scenes, residents are not living the spirit of the season. In the midst of the fuss, a stagecoach appears, and out steps Abigail Stanton and her son, Cody, who have brought a troubled boy to Lillian’s orphanage.

However, Lissing’s role in the upcoming special is being kept under wraps. Given that When Hope Calls is a Heart spin-off, it seems plausible that he could appear in flashbacks.

What do you think? Will you be watching the second season of When Hope Calls on GAC Family? Do you think that Lissing will be playing Jack Thornton?