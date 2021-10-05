American Born Chinese: Disney+ Orders Action-Comedy Series Based on Graphic Novel

American Born Chinese is coming to Disney+. The streaming service has ordered an action-comedy series based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the upcoming Disney+ series:

“American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The action-comedy explores issues of identity, culture and family.”

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said the following about the order of the series:

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan and thrilled that Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct. The team are visionaries in bringing character-driven adventures to life, and we cannot wait for our audience to experience this fantastically memorable and imaginative adaptation of the graphic novel. This is a great universal story that moves between worlds and explores the impact of culture, identity, and acceptance through the lens of adolescence.”

Kelvin Yu is adapting the graphic novel for the small screen, and he also spoke about his work on the project:

“Gene Luen Yang’s book is a staple in American literature, and deeply important to a whole generation of readers,” said Kelvin Yu. “Destin and Melvin are storytellers working at the highest level imaginable. It’s all so exciting and so humbling to be a part of.”

A premiere date and cast for the series will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out American Born Chinese on Disney+?