Doogie Howser, MD: Disney+ Orders Reboot of 1990s Dramedy Series

Doogie Howser M.D. is getting a makeover. Deadline reports Disney+ has ordered a new reboot TV show called Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

From Kourtney Kang, the reboot series will be set in Hawaii and follow “Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed race 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager.” The original series ran on ABC from 1989 to 1993 and starred Neil Patrick Harris as the titular medical prodigy.

Disney+ has ordered 10 episodes of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.

From Disney+ executive Ricky Strauss:

Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture. Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!”

