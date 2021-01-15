Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Peyton Elizabeth Lee to Star in Disney+ Reboot Series

by Regina Avalos,

Disney+ TV Shows: canceled or renewed?

The Doogie Howser MD reboot now has its star. Those behind the series have cast Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the leading role for Doogie Kamealoha MD. Neil Patrick Harris starred as a very young doctor in the original ABC series.

The 10-episode series will be set in Hawaii, and Kamealoha will play the 16-year-old doctor who practices medicine while dealing with all the typical problems of a teen.

Disney+ revealed the casting of Lee on social media.

A premiere date for the first season of Doogie Kamealoha MD has not yet been set.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Doogie Kamealoha MD on Disney+? Have you watched the original Doogie Howser, MD series?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.