Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Peyton Elizabeth Lee to Star in Disney+ Reboot Series

The Doogie Howser MD reboot now has its star. Those behind the series have cast Peyton Elizabeth Lee in the leading role for Doogie Kamealoha MD. Neil Patrick Harris starred as a very young doctor in the original ABC series.

The 10-episode series will be set in Hawaii, and Kamealoha will play the 16-year-old doctor who practices medicine while dealing with all the typical problems of a teen.

Disney+ revealed the casting of Lee on social media.

Genius. Doctor. Teenager. Peyton Elizabeth Lee has been cast in the leading role as Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., an all-new #DisneyPlus Original Series. pic.twitter.com/tAmfXbkjvX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 14, 2021

A premiere date for the first season of Doogie Kamealoha MD has not yet been set.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Doogie Kamealoha MD on Disney+? Have you watched the original Doogie Howser, MD series?