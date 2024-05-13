9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Rescue: HI-Surf, Simpsons, Masked Singer: FOX Reveals Fall 2024 Schedule with New and Returning Series

The FOX network has announced its schedule for the fall portion of the 2024-25 TV season. Returning this fall are 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Bob’s Burgers, The Floor, Hell’s Kitchen, Krapopolis, The Masked Singer, The Simpsons, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The new fall shows are dramas Rescue: HI-Surf and Murder in a Small Town, and Universal Basic Guys, an animated comedy.

Returning later in the 2024-25 season are Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, Crime Scene Kitchen, Family Guy, The Great North, Grimsburg, LEGO Masters, MasterChef, Name That Tune, and Next Level Chef. New shows Doc and Going Dutch will also launch.

Premiere dates and additional 2024-25 programming will be announced in the future. Here are details about the FOX schedule and the new shows:

FOX FALL 2024 SCHEDULE

(All Times ET/PT)

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 PM 9-1-1: Lonestar

9:00-10:00 PM Rescue: HI-Surf (new series)

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Accused

9:00-10:00 PM Murder in a Small Town (new series)

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 PM The Masked Singer

9:00-10:00 PM The Floor

THURSDAY

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen

9:00-10:00 PM Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

FRIDAY

8:00 PM-CC ET/5:00 PM-CC PT FOX College Football Friday/FOX College Hoops/FOX UFL

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 PM Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 PM NFL On Fox

7:30-8:00 PM The OT / FOX Animation Encores

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons

8:30-9:00 PM Universal Basic Guys

9:00-9:30 PM Bob’s Burgers

9:30-10:00 PM Krapopolis

FOX ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 2024-25 PROGRAM SLATE

NEW AND RETURNING SCRIPTED SERIES FROM CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS, INCLUDING JOHN WELLS, BARBIE KLIGMAN, HANK STEINBERG, DENIS LEARY, RYAN MURPHY, HOWARD GORDON, JAMIE FOXX, JON HAMM AND DAN HARMON

NEW SERIES INCLUDE: ALL-NEW ACTION-DRAMA RESCUE: HI-SURF, FROM LEGENDARY PRODUCER JOHN WELLS AND WRITER MATT KESTER

BRAND-NEW BOLD MEDICAL DRAMA DOC, BASED ON GLOBALLY ACCLAIMED HIT ITALIAN SERIES, FROM EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS BARBIE KLIGMAN, HANK STEINBERG AND ERWIN STOFF, AND STARRING MOLLY PARKER

ALL-NEW PSYCHOLOGICAL CRIME DRAMA MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN, STARRING ROSSIF SUTHERLAND AND KRISTIN KREUK, AND FEATURING JAMES CROMWELL, STANA KATIC AND PAULA PATTON

ALL-NEW LIVE-ACTION COMEDY GOING DUTCH, FROM EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS DENIS LEARY, JACK LEARY AND JOEL CHURCH-COOPER, AND STARRING DENIS LEARY

BRAND-NEW ANIMATED COMEDY UNIVERSAL BASIC GUYS, FROM CREATORS ADAM AND CRAIG MALAMUT, JOINS ANIMATION DOMINATION LINEUP

ALL-NEW SURVIVAL COMPETITION SERIES EXTRACTED

ALL-NEW EVENTS INCLUDE: TWO-HOUR SPECIAL THE REAL FULL MONTY, TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR PROSTATE, TESTICULAR AND COLORECTAL CANCER

FOX SPORTS’ PRESENTATION OF SUPER BOWL LIX, TO AIR SUNDAY, FEB. 9, 2025 , FOLLOWED BY A SPECIAL EPISODE OF RESCUE: HI-SURF

RETURNING SERIES INCLUDE: 9-1-1: LONE STAR, ACCUSED, ALERT: MISSING PERSONS UNIT, ANIMAL CONTROL, BOB’S BURGERS, THE CLEANING LADY, CRIME SCENE KITCHEN, FAMILY GUY, THE FLOOR, THE GREAT NORTH, GRIMSBURG, HELL’S KITCHEN, KRAPOPOLIS, LEGO MASTERS, LEGO MASTERS: CELEBRITY HOLIDAY BRICKTACULAR, THE MASKED SINGER, MASTERCHEF, NAME THAT TUNE, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, SPECIAL FORCES: WORLD’S TOUGHEST TEST AND THE SIMPSONS

SEASON TWO OF HOWARD GORDON’S CRIME ANTHOLOGY SERIES, ACCUSED, TO FEATURE FELICITY HUFFMAN, WILLIAM H. MACY, NICK CANNON AND MICHAEL CHIKLIS

FOX SUMMER 2024 HEATS UP WITH ALL-NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES AND SEASON PREMIERES FEATURING GORDON RAMSAY, LISA VANDERPUMP, KEN JEONG, NIECY NASH, JAMIE FOXX, CORINNE FOXX, PATTON OSWALT, JAY PHAROAH, AARÓN SÁNCHEZ AND JOE BASTIANICH

New York, NY – FOX Entertainment today will unveil its content slate for the 2024-2025 television season to the national advertising community during its in-person Upfront Presentation at the Manhattan Center. FOX is adding new dramas, new comedies and new unscripted series to its lineup. Spanning scripted, reality and animation, the media company continues to increase program ownership from in-house business units under the FOX Entertainment Studios banner.

“With outstanding original ideas and world-class talent across both new series and returning favorites, FOX’s 2024-25 schedule is filled with unexpected, unforgettable entertainment in every genre,” said FOX Entertainment CEO Rob Wade. “Great creative is the center of all we do, and that is reflected in next season’s lineup, as is our ability to attract so many of the industry’s finest storytellers.”

Returning FOX series include dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star (Season Five), Accused (Season Two), Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Season Three) and The Cleaning Lady (Season Four); comedy Animal Control (Season Three); animated series Bob’s Burgers (Season 15), Family Guy (Season 23), The Great North (Season Five), Grimsburg (Season Two), Krapopolis (Season Two) and The Simpsons (Season 36); and unscripted series Crime Scene Kitchen (Season Three), The Floor (Season Two), Hell’s Kitchen (Season 23), LEGO Masters (Season Five), The Masked Singer (Season 12), MasterChef (Season 15), Name That Tune (Season Five), Next Level Chef (Season Four) and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season Three). Additional series renewals to be announced.

Joining returning hit dramas 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit and The Cleaning Lady are action-drama Rescue: HI-Surf, from executive producer John Wells; psychological crime procedural Murder in a Small Town and medical drama Doc. Additionally, new cast members on Accused include Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Nick Cannon and Michael Chiklis.

All-new single-camera comedy Going Dutch, from executive producers Denis Leary, Jack Leary and Joel Church-Cooper, and starring Denis Leary, joins returning comedy Animal Control, starring Joel McHale.

From FOX’s Emmy Award-winning animation house, Bento Box Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television, all-new animated comedy Universal Basic Guys joins returning series Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, Grimsburg, Krapopolis and The Simpsons.

All-new special event The Real Full Monty joins returning unscripted series Crime Scene Kitchen, The Floor, Hell’s Kitchen, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef, and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Also, LEGO Masters will air its annual multiple-night holiday event LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.

Additionally, FOX Sports’ presentation of SUPER BOWL LIX, will air on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 , followed by a special episode of Rescue: HI-Surf.

FOX’s new dramas include:

From prolific, award-winning executive producer/director John Wells (Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom, Outsiders), pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world. Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. The series stars Robbie Magasiva (Wentworth, Bad Behaviour), Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries, John Tucker Must Die), Adam Demos (Sex / Life, UnReal), Kekoa Kekumano (The White Lotus, Aquaman), Alex Aiono (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Doogie Kameāloha M.D), and Zoe Cipres (Roswell, New Mexico). In addition, Sea Shimooka (3 Body Problem, Arrow), Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom) and Ian Anthony Dale (The Resident) will appear in recurring roles.

Rescue: HI-Surf is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. Matt Kester created the series. Kester, John Wells and Daniele Nathanson are executive producers and co-showrunners. Erin Jontow (John Wells Productions) is also an executive producer. Kester will write the first episode, and Wells will direct the first two episodes.

Based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, Doc — Nelle tue mani, which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company, and featured Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò of The White Lotus, FOX’s Doc is a new medical drama starring Molly Parker (House Of Cards) as the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Larsen, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience. The series also stars Omar Metwally (Big Sky, Lisey’s Story), Amirah Vann (A Jazzman’s Blues, How To Get Away With Murder), Jon Ecker (The Watchful Eye, Firefly Lane) and Anya Banerjee (The Blacklist). Scott Wolf (Nancy Drew, Party of Five) and Patrick Walker (Lessons In Chemistry) will recur in featured roles. Doc is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment Studios. Barbie Kligman serves as showrunner and executive producer. Hank Steinberg (Channel Road Productions) and Erwin Stoff (3 Arts Entertainment) are executive producers. Created by Francesco Arlanch and Viola Rispoli, Doc — Nelle tue mani debuted in Italy on Rai 1 in 2020, where it ranked as the network’s #1 series premiere since 2007. Since then, the series format has been sold in 12 countries with seven versions already made.

Based on the Edgar Award-winning, nine-book “Karl Alberg” series by acclaimed novelist L.R. Wright, and starring Rossif Sutherland (Reign, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Kristin Kreuk (Smallville, Beauty and the Beast), Murder in a Small Town follows Karl Alberg (Sutherland), who moves to a quiet coastal town to soothe a psyche that has been battered by big-city police work. But this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets, and Karl will need to call upon all the skills that made him a world-class detective in solving the murders that, even in this seemingly idyllic setting, continue to wash up on his shore. Kreuk stars as Cassandra, a local librarian who becomes Alberg’s muse, foil and romantic interest. Mya Lowe (My Life with the Walter Boys, Yellowjackets), Savonna Spracklin (Two-Spirit Odyssey, Wildhood), Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica, The Watchful Eye) and Fritzy-Klevans Destine (The Boys, Superman & Lois) recur in the series, which also features special guest stars James Cromwell (Babe, Succession), Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia) and Paula Patton (The Perfect Match, Precious), Murder in a Small Town is produced by Sepia Films in association with FOX Entertainment and Jeff Wachtel’s Future Shack Entertainment. Murder in a Small Town will be produced in British Columbia, with Ian Weir (Arctic Air, Edgemont) serving as head writer/executive producer, Milan Cheylov (24, The Cleaning Lady) executive-producing and directing multiple episodes of the program, and Nick Orchard (Soapbox Productions), Morris Ruskin and Sharon Wisnia (Mojo Global Arts) and Jon Cotton also serving as executive producers. FOX has acquired all U.S. rights of Murder in a Small Town.

FOX’s new comedies include:

From executive producers Denis Leary (The Moodys, Rescue Me), Jack Leary (Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll) and Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire), and starring Denis Leary, single-camera comedy Going Dutch ), centers on an arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel, who, after an epically unfiltered rant, is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world. After serving with distinction in every warzone of the last three decades, he now finds himself in charge of a base with no guns, no weapons, and no tactical purpose. Instead, it has a Michelin-star-level commissary, top-notch bowling alley and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Army. Surrounded by a diverse group of underdogs, the colonel tries to reinstall military discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter. Going Dutch is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios. Joel Church-Cooper serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series. Denis Leary and Jack Leary also serve as executive producers.

From creators Adam and Craig Malamut (Sports Friends, Game of Zones, The Champions), animated comedy Universal Basic Guys centers on two brothers, Mark and Hank Hoagies, who lose their jobs to automation and are given $3,000 a month in a new basic income program. Now, they’re using their free time and free money to find purpose in a world where they’re no longer needed. Universal Basic Guys is co-produced by FOX Entertainment through its Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, and Sony Pictures Television. The series is executive produced by Adam and Craig Malamut. Dan Lagana (Deadbeat, American Vandal) is executive producer and showrunner for Season One. Rob Rosell (Dave, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) will serve as executive producer and showrunner for Season Two.

FOX’s new unscripted programming includes:

Extracted is a groundbreaking new survival competition series, in which, for the first time ever, the contestants are not in charge of their destiny. Extracted is produced by B17 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television), Balboa Productions and FOX Entertainment.

Inspired by the beloved, award-winning 1997 film, FOX’s The Real Full Monty is an all-new two-hour special in which a daring group of male celebrities volunteer to bare all to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancer testing and research. The event features Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, the NFL’s Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, Bruno Tonioli and James Van Der Beek. FOX’s all-new special is based on the international unscripted format with hit versions in the U.K., France and The Netherlands. The Real Full Monty will be co-produced by Spun Gold TV and FOX Alternative Entertainment. During the two-hour special, The Real Full Monty’s male celebrity talent will train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance, choreographed by Emmy Award-winner Mandy Moore, in front of a live audience. Leading up the final disrobing, the men will push their limits of comfortability, modesty and brotherhood with a series of rehearsals and experiences, both private and public, designed to build confidence and remove them far from their comfort zone and strengthen their bond as a group. Along the way, each of the celebrities will share their personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives. The first Real Full Monty special was broadcast on the U.K.’s ITV in 2017, garnering awards, massive viewership and critical praise. The special has since been broadcast in the U.K. annually, and the format has successfully expanded into Australia, France and the Netherlands. The U.S. format for The Real Full Monty will be produced by Spun Gold TV (a 53 Degrees Global company) and FOX Alternative Entertainment. The show will be executive produced by Anthony Anderson, Dan Norris and Ashley Edens, who also serves as showrunner. Executive producers from Spun Gold include Nick Bullen and Daniela Neumann.

Additionally, LEGO Masters will air its annual all-new multiple-night event LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular. Over the course of four crazy hours, LEGO Masters once again will shake it up like a snow globe, with unpredictable twists and surprises. Celebrities will join, as will fan-favorite builders from past seasons, all working together, to create jaw-dropping holiday-themed challenges that will make the contestants’ faces redder than Rudolph’s nose. Make sure you’re on host Will Arnett’s “Nice List,” because LEGO Masters is making all-new plans for the ho-ho-holidays. LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive producers include Arnett, Pip Wells; Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group.