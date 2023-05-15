The Masked Singer: Season 10; FOX Competition Series Renewed for Fall 2023

The costumers of The Masked Singer will have plenty to do this fall. The series has been renewed for a 10th season by FOX.

A mystery singing competition series, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season nine, the costumed characters participate in themed episodes, including Opening Night, ABBA, New York, DC Superhero, Sesame Street, 80s Night, Country, Movie Night, and Space. Guests this season include Damar Hamlin and Jennifer Nettles.

Airing on Wednesday nights last fall, the eighth season of The Masked Singer averaged a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.95 million viewers. Compared to season six (which aired in Fall 2021), that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The ninth season is currently airing and wraps this Wednesday night.

What do you think? Have you been watching The Masked Singer on FOX? Are you glad the series has been renewed for a 10th season for Fall 2023? How long do you think this series will keep running?

