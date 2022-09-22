The Masked Singer: Season Nine — Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the FOX television network, The Masked Singer TV show is hosted by Nick Cannon with Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sitting on the judges’ panel. The show features singing celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each contestant is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers — and even the other contestants — are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. In season eight, 22 costumed characters will take part in themed episodes including Vegas Night, Comedy Roast, Hall Of Fame, Muppets Night, Andrew Lloyd Webber Night, TV Themes, ’90s Night, Thanksgiving, and Fright Night. Guests this season include Donny Osmond, Andrew Lloyd Webber, The Muppets, Will Arnett, Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Jon Lovitz, Jodie Sweetin, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group, Lance Bass, Danielle Fishel, Sheila E., and Drew Carey.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of The Masked Singer averages a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.70 million viewers. Compared to season six (which aired in Fall 2021), that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how The Masked Singer stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2022, The Masked Singer has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Masked Singer for season nine? The series doesn’t draw big ratings like it used to, but it remains one of the network’s highest-rated shows. I’m sure it will be renewed for a ninth season, but I suspect that FOX will air just one cycle a season at some point, just as The Voice has done. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Masked Singer cancellation or renewal news.



