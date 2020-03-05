Vulture Watch

Airing on the FOX television network, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each singer is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season three include Astronaut, Banana, Bear, Elephant, Frog, Kangaroo, Kitty, Llama, Miss Monster, Mouse, Night Angel, Rhino, Robot, Swan, Taco, T-Rex, Turtle, and White Tiger.



The third season of The Masked Singer averages a 2.92 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.75 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 44% in the demo and up by 38% in viewership. Find out how The Masked Singer stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, The Masked Singer has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew The Masked Singer for season four? The show has been one of the top-rated shows of the season. I’m sure it will be renewed and FOX will likely air two cycles during the 2020-21 season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Masked Singer cancellation or renewal news.



