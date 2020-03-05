Menu

The Television Vulture is watching the The Masked Singer TV show on FOXWill this series continue to hit the right notes? Has The Masked Singer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Masked Singer, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each singer is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season three include Astronaut, Banana, Bear, Elephant, Frog, Kangaroo, Kitty, Llama, Miss Monster, Mouse, Night Angel, Rhino, Robot, Swan, Taco, T-Rex, Turtle, and White Tiger.
 

Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Masked Singer averages a 2.92 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.75 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 44% in the demo and up by 38% in viewership. Find out how The Masked Singer stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 6, 2020, The Masked Singer has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Masked Singer for season four? The show has been one of the top-rated shows of the season. I’m sure it will be renewed and FOX will likely air two cycles during the 2020-21 season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Masked Singer cancellation or renewal news.
 

The Masked Singer Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope The Masked Singer TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? Do you think it’s possible that FOX could cancel this TV series, instead?



Jerry DDottiePatti Ramey

Jerry D
Reader
Jerry D

I find it too stupid to watch.

March 4, 2020 6:11 pm
March 4, 2020 6:11 pm
Dottie
Reader
Dottie

Renew it, please

February 13, 2020 2:51 pm
February 13, 2020 2:51 pm
Patti Ramey
Reader
Patti Ramey

Love The Masked Singer!! Keep it coming……

February 5, 2020 12:05 am
February 5, 2020 12:05 am
