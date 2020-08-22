The Masked Singer: Season Four; FOX Series Production Resumes, Fan Voting Added

The Masked Singer is getting ready for its fourth season, and the competition series is making some big changes, finally adding fan voting into the mix. The fans will vote from home as part of the at-home audience, per TV Insider. Viewers can apply to take part via the On Camera Audiences site. In the past, only the in-studio audience members and judges have voted on performances. Given the current pandemic, there won’t be an in-studio audience this time around.

The report also revealed more about the return to production for the popular FOX series:

“While the show has officially gone back into production ahead of its September return date, new health and safety protocols including temperature checks, social distancing, and proper PPE are part of The Masked Singer’s new normal.”

Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke are all returning for the fourth season with host Nick Cannon. Season four is expected to return sometime in September.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Masked Singer on FOX? Will you be watching season four?