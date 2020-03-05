The Masked Singer: Season Three Ratings

A competition series, The Masked Singer has been a big hit for FOX in the ratings. It’s highly unlikely that the show will be cancelled instead of renewed for a fourth season. The bigger question will be, if the ratings fall, will FOX continue to air two seasons each year? Stay tuned.

Airing on the FOX television network, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each singer is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season three include Astronaut, Banana, Bear, Elephant, Frog, Kangaroo, Kitty, Llama, Miss Monster, Mouse, Night Angel, Rhino, Robot, Swan, Taco, T-Rex, Turtle, and White Tiger.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/5 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of The Masked Singer on FOX averaged a 2.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.05 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the The Masked Singer TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?