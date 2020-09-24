Vulture Watch

Is this show still hitting the right notes? Has The Masked Singer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Masked Singer, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each singer is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season four include Baby Alien, Broccoli, Crocodile, Dragon, Giraffe, Gremlin, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, Popcorn, Seahorse, Serpent, Snow Owls, Squiggly Monster, Sun, and Whatchamacallit.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Masked Singer averages a 1.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.91 million viewers. Compared to season two (which aired Fall 2019), that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership. Find out how The Masked Singer stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 24, 2020, The Masked Singer has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Masked Singer for season five? The show has remained FOX’s highest-rated series so, even if the numbers see a significant drop, I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Masked Singer cancellation or renewal news.



