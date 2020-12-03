The Masked Singer: Season Five; 2021 Renewal for FOX Singing Competition

This show hasn’t hit any sour notes for FOX. To no surprise, the network has renewed The Masked Singer for a fifth season which will air sometime in 2021. It’s unclear if season five will air in the spring, as part of the 2020-21 season or, if viewers will have to wait until next fall.

A costumed singing competition, The Masked Singer is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist — each singer is covered from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with a full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. The costumed characters in season four include Baby Alien, Broccoli, Crocodile, Dragon, Giraffe, Gremlin, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, Popcorn, Seahorse, Serpent, Snow Owls, Squiggly Monster, Sun, and Whatchamacallit.

Here’s the renewal announcement:

FOX UNMASKS A FIFTH SEASON OF TELEVISION'S #1 ENTERTAINMENT SHOW, "THE MASKED SINGER" Two-Hour "Super Six" Semi-Finals Episode Airs Tonight on FOX! FOX has renewed the hit celebrity competition series THE MASKED SINGER for a fifth season, it was announced today by Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. THE MASKED SINGER Season Five will air on FOX in 2021. On tonight's special two-hour Season Four semi-finals episode, airing from 8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, the top two singers from each group are featured, as they battle for a spot in the season finale. "I'm so happy to announce a new season of THE MASKED SINGER," said Wade. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Emmy Award nominee THE MASKED SINGER is the #1 entertainment show on television, averaging a 2.5 Most Current rating and 11.5 million multi-platform viewers this season. Last Thursday, THE MASKED SINGER delivered a 4.0/23 Live + 3 Day rating and 13.1 million viewers, marking television's #1 entertainment telecast to-date this season and driving FOX to win its first Thanksgiving night in 10 years. Earlier this year, its Season Three post-Super Bowl LIV premiere drew a massive audience of nearly 24 million viewers. Celebrities who have performed on the show include T-Pain, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Wayne Brady, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick and many, many more! In tonight's all-new semi-finals episode, the top two celebrity contestants from each group come together for the first time as the "Super Six," competing for a coveted spot in the season finale. Craig Robinson (host of THE MASKED DANCER) joins the desk as a guest panelist. It's CROCODILE vs. SEAHORSE, MUSHROOM vs. JELLYFISH and SUN vs. POPCORN in the high-stakes two-hour episode that will leave three unmasked, and three moving on to the season finale airing Wednesday, Dec. 16 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. THE MASKED SINGER is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Craig Plestis, James Breen, Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon serve as executive producers. James Breen serves as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

