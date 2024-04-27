Young Sheldon: Stars Discuss CBS Comedy’s End, Feeling “Totally Ambushed”

Young Sheldon will end on CBS in May. The cast wrapped production on the series just last week, but they were not prepared for it to end. Per Variety, Annie Potts said the cast was “ambushed” by the show’s cancellation.

The series, which stars Iain Armitage (above), Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, and Emily Osment, follows Sheldon Cooper’s early years before he heads off to grad school.

Potts said the following about Young Sheldon:

“This one was especially hard because I was completely unprepared. I was shocked. I mean, the No. 1 show on network TV, No. 1 on Netflix. We’re, I think, all that people watch on TikTok besides a couple of recipes for pasta. It just seemed like such a stupid business move. Forgive me, but I don’t know. If a show is starting to drag or lag or have a lack of stories or whatever, then you kind of see it coming. We were totally ambushed by this. I was, anyway.”

Iain Armitage, the young man behind Sheldon Cooper, also spoke about ending his time with the character:

“It’s definitely hard to end and getting to work with such incredible people will always make it harder. I feel so lucky for seven wonderful years, but at the same time, I’m very excited because I get to come back out [to Los Angeles] in June. I’ll get to hang out with Annie, I’m getting my pilot’s license and I’m going to get to give tours at Warner Bros., which will be wonderful.”

Fans will see Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik on the May 16th finale of Young Sheldon.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Young Sheldon end? Did you want to see more of Sheldon’s younger years?