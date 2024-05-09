Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Wednesday TV Ratings: The Amazing Race, Chicago Fire, The Conners, Walker, The Masked Singer

Published:

The Amazing Race TV Show on CBS

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Jeopardy! Masters, The Conners, Abbott Elementary, Walker, Sight Unseen, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, The Masked Singer, Animal Control, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.  Reruns: Family Guy and The $100,000 Pyramid.

ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

