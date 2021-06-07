Network: EPIX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 6, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Kasia Smutniak, Matthew McNulty, Tom Glynn-Carney, Claire Forlani, Christine Bottomley, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Ben Batt, Liam Cunningham, Isabella Rossellini, and Nadia Parkes.

TV show description:

A historical drama, the Domina TV show was created and written by Simon Burke.

Filmed in Rome, the series revolves around the extraordinary rise of Emperor Augustus Caesar’s third wife, Livia Drusilla (Smutniak).

The series brings to life the exploits, affairs, and battles for political clout that surrounded this power couple who sat at the heart of the Roman Empire.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

