Black Doves: Season Two Confirmed by Netflix, Spy Thriller Premiere Date and Photos Released

Black Doves has its premiere date. Netflix announced a December launch for the Keira Knightley spy thriller with the release of several first-look photos. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Starring Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Buchan, Adeel Akhtar, Tracey Ullman, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Andrew Koji, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver. Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy, and Omari Douglas, the Black Doves series follows a woman passing along her politician husband’s secrets to the spy organization she works for.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, BLACK DOVES is a sharp, action-filled, and heartfelt story of friendship and sacrifice. It follows Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother – and professional spy. For 10 years, she’s been passing on her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organisation she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

Black Doves premieres on December 5th. More photos from the series are below.

