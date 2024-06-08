The Upshaws: Part Seven; Netflix Sitcom Renewed for Fifth and Final Season

The Upshaws is not ending yet, but the end is coming soon. Netflix has renewed the series for a fifth and final season. Part seven of the sitcom will have 12 episodes, and part six will air on the streaming service in early 2025.

The series, which stars Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine, follows a working-class family living in Indianapolis as they deal with life.

Netflix revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Netflix today announced that the hit comedy series The Upshaws has been renewed for a final season, with a 12-episode Part 7. Additionally, The Upshaws’ penultimate run, Part 6, is slated to premiere in early 2025. Synopsis: Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family – wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”

Co-creator and star Wanda Sykes said the following about the series:

“A heartfelt thanks to Netflix for letting us send-off The Upshaws with this fifth and final season. We are excited to give the show and the fans a proper farewell.”

The premiere date for part six of The Upshaws will be announced later.

