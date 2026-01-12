Glitter & Gold: Netflix Previews Documentary Series About Ice Skating Couples

Glitter & Gold is coming soon to Netflix. The new documentary series will feature ice dancing as they prepare for the 2026 Winter Olympics, starting next month in Italy.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“From the team behind SIMONE BILES RISING, GLITTER & GOLD: ICE DANCING is a high-stakes docu-series that explores the passionate and sparkling world of competitive ice dance, where lifelong partnerships (both romantic and platonic), relentless dedication, and raw human emotion all collide with one goal: Olympic glory. This dramatic three-part series follows the world’s best ice dance pairs, including American favorites Madison Chock and Evan Bates, campy Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and the wild cards, Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Beaudry from Team France. Each episode will showcase their rollercoaster journey, on and off the ice, as they push the boundaries of their art form and compete head-to-head on the road to the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. GLITTER & GOLD: ICE DANCING continues Netflix’s creative collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, which produced three Olympian-led documentaries tied to the Olympic Games Paris 2024.”

The series arrives on February 1st. A sneak peek and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series?