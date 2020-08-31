Maid: Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson to Star in Netflix Dramedy Series

Maid is coming to Netflix. The dramedy, which is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, will star Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson. The news was announced on social media.

Deadline revealed that the series “revolves around Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to—barely—make ends meet. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid will be a beautiful, alive, gritty, and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.”

Check out the Netflix announcement from Twitter below.

Margaret Qualley will star in Maid, a dramedy inspired by Stephanie Land’s New York Times best selling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. Qualley will play Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to — barely — make ends meet. pic.twitter.com/LP4j85p2Lj — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) August 26, 2020

