Maid: Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson to Star in Netflix Dramedy Series

Maid is coming to Netflix. The dramedy, which is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, will star Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson. The news was announced on social media.

Deadline revealed that the series “revolves around Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to—barely—make ends meet. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid will be a beautiful, alive, gritty, and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.”

