Halo: Cancelled, No Season Three for Paramount+ Series

Halo will not have a third season, at least not at Paramount+. The streaming service has canceled the sci-fi series inspired by the popular Xbox video gaming franchise of the same after two seasons. Season two premiered in February, and the finale aired on March 21st.

However, Amblin Television, Xbox, and 343 Industries are currently shopping the series to other outlets in hopes of finding it a new home.

Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani, Fiona O’Shaughnessy, Tylan Bailey, Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo, and Christina Bennington, star in the series which follows how humankind battles an alien race during the 26th century.

Paramount+ said the following about the series’ cancellation, per Deadline:

“We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward.”

343 Industries also said the following, “We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

What do you think? Did you watch Halo? Are you hoping another outlet saves the canceled series?