Emily in Paris: Season Four; Additional Casting and New Photos Released by Netflix

Emily in Paris returns next month with the first half of season four, and now Netflix has released first-look photos for the upcoming season. The season will have several new faces join the cast. There are reports that the series, from Darren Star, has been renewed for a fifth season, but the streaming service has not officially announced that.

Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, and William Abadie star in the series, which follows an American young woman (Collins) after she moves to Paris for a job opportunity. Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Rupert Everett, Anna Galiena, and Raoul Bova have joined the cast for season four.

Netflix revealed more about the roles the additions will play and the upcoming season in a press release.

“Say Ciao To: Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello: Originally from Rome, Marcello is direct, confident, and values simplicity. He’s substantive but never flashy – true to the roots of his family’s company. Thalia Besson as Genevieve: Laurent’s 20something daughter from a past relationship, who’s just moved from New York City to Paris to start her career. Her bright, eager demeanor immediately endears her to Emily, who’s thrilled to have an American expat to mentor. But their similarities may end up complicating Emily’s life – both professionally and personally. Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri: The owner of a global interior design firm based in Rome. Giorgio makes it his business to know everyone else’s business, and to be the life of every party. He’s been friends with Sylvie for decades. Anna Galiena as Antonia MuratorI: Marcello’s mother, the matriarch of the Muratori family, and the head of the family business. Antonia presides over their small village by building up the community and taking care of the people who live and work there. Even in uncertain times, Antonia is committed to maintaining the company’s soul. Raoul Bova as Giancarlo: A charming, self-assured, successful Roman commercial director who used to be Sylvie’s film professor. About Emily in Paris S4: Premiere Dates: Part 1 premieres on August 15, 2024. Part 2 premieres on September 12, 2024. Synopsis: After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

More photos from season four of Emily in Paris are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season four?