Emily in Paris: Season Five? Netflix Denies Renewal Though a Role Has Been Auctioned Off

Emily in Paris might be sticking around just a bit longer. While an official renewal of the Netflix series has not been announced, a walk-on role for season five was auctioned off at an event at Cannes. The person behind the winning bid will also attend the premiere for season four of the series in August.

The Netflix series, which stars Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, and William Abadie, follows Emily (Collins) as she lives her life in Paris.

Variety said the following about the auction:

“The winner of the auction shelled out €250,000 to appear in the series as well as the chance to attend the Season 4 premiere in Los Angeles. Harlow and Jackson also said that Season 5 of the popular series is scheduled to begin shooting in mid 2025. However, an individual with knowledge of the situation says that Netflix has not in fact greenlit another season of Emily in Paris. According to the official amfAR auction website, the walk-on role came “Courtesy of Darren Star,” the creator of the series. The website was recently updated to state that the winning bid “will have the opportunity to spend a day on set in Paris during filming, contingent upon season 5 pickup.” The original language, which was also featured in the official auction booklet and can be seen below, did not mention the “contingent” aspect, but rather indicated a fifth season was already in the works.”

Emily in Paris returns on August 15th with the first half of its fourth season. The second half of the season will arrive a month later, on September 12th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Emily in Paris? Would you like to see it renewed for a fifth season?