Lanterns: Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) Joins Creative Team of Max Superhero Series

by Regina Avalos,

Lanterns TV Show on Max: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: James Gunn Instagram)

Lanterns is moving forward. First announced in January 2023, the new Green Lantern series has added new faces to its creative team. Per THR, James Gunn revealed the addition of Damon Lindelof (Watchmen), Chris Mundy (Ozark), and Tom King to the show’s creative team.

Lanterns will bring the story of the Green Lantern to the small screen. It was previously revealed that whoever is cast to play Hal Jordan and John Stewart will also appear as the characters on the big screen as a part of the new DC Universe.

Gunn said the following about the Max series on his Instagram:

“Yes, it’s true. The Lanterns DCU series is putting together a crack team of writers, based on a wonderful pilot script and bible by Chris Mundy, Tom King, and Damon Lindelof. A hearty welcome to Chris and @damonlindelof as they join the DC Studios family (no welcome necessary for old @tomking_tk, who has been here nearly since inception).”

The premiere date for Lanterns will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new DC superhero series when it arrives?


