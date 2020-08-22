I Am Not Okay With This: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Superhero Comedy Series

Turns out, this Netflix series isn’t okay. The streaming service has cancelled the I Am Not Okay With This TV series. There won’t be a second season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The coming of age comedy-drama series centers on Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a teenager dealing with both the hardships of adolescence and the discovery that she has superpowers. The cast also includes Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, and Richard Ellis.

In a statement, Netflix indicated that the decision to cancel I Am Not Okay With This is is “due to circumstances created by COVID”. The streaming service thanked executive producers Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment as well as the show’s writers, cast, and crew.

The first season of seven episodes of the series was released on February 26th.

What do you think? Have you seen the I Am Not Okay With This TV show? Would you have watched season two of this Netflix series?