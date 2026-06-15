Ludwig: Season Two Teaser Released for BritBox and BBC Detective Drama

Ludwig will return later this year, and viewers are getting their first look at the detective drama with the release of a new teaser from the BBC and BritBox.

David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin star in the series, with Mark Bonnar and Sian Clifford joining the cast as regulars. Dylan Hughes, Dorothy Atkinson, Ralph Ineson, and Karl Pilkington also appear in the series.

BBC shared the following about season two:

“Picking up from the end of season one, master puzzle-setter John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor (David Mitchell) is now a Crime Scene Consultant, working alongside DCI Russell Carter (Dipo Ola), on ‘impossible’ crimes for the Cambridge Police Authority. No longer having to masquerade as his brother, he’s openly more ‘Ludwig’ than ever – brilliant at solving puzzles but hopeless at everything else. But John’s identical twin brother, James, is still missing, and now that he’s an official employee of the station, John is forbidden from using any police resources to look for his brother or uncover exactly what he was investigating. Of course, John won’t stop and neither will Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin), John’s sister-in-law and wife of his missing brother James. A puzzle needs solving and a husband and father needs bringing home. One masquerade may have ended, but a new one has just begun.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this BBC and BritBox series? Do you plan to watch season two?