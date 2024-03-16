Doctor Who: Season 14 Global Premiere Date Announced by Disney+ and BBC

Doctor Who viewers finally know when the 14th season will arrive on Disney+ and BBC. The May arrival date was announced with the release of a poster. A trailer will be unveiled next Friday.

Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, Yasmin Finney, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, Indira Varma, and Lenny Rush star in season 14 of the time travel series. In the season, the fifteenth Doctor (Gatwa) visits the 1960s. The guest cast includes Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma, and Angela Wynter.

Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Calling across the Whoniverse! Today, Disney Branded Television and BBC jointly announced the premiere date for the next “Doctor Who” installment, the first-ever season to launch on Disney+ and release simultaneously worldwide. Beginning Friday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and internationally (excluding the UK), audiences will return to “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, and journey through two all-new episodes. In the UK, the season kicks off Saturday, May 11, at 12:00 a.m. GMT on BBC iPlayer, followed by BBC One later that day. Accompanying the news, Disney+ released new key art and a gallery image featuring the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and his companion Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson. A brand-new trailer from Disney+ will debut next Friday, March 22. This season of “Doctor Who” follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes. Showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies said: “At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!” The previously announced guest cast includes Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter. “Doctor Who” is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

The poster for Doctor Who season 14 is below.

