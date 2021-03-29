Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney+ Series Begins Production, Casting Announced

The story continues. Disney+ has announced that production will soon begin on the long-awaited live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The show picks up 10 years after the events of the Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith movie from 2005.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the Jedi master and Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader. They will be joined by actors Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

There’s no word on a projected premiere at yet.

Here’s more information from the Disney+ streaming service.

New Lucasfilm Special Event Series "Obi-Wan Kenobi" To Begin Production March 29, 2021 Cast Announced for Original Series Coming Exclusively to Disney+ "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the new Disney+ special event series starring Ewan McGregor as the iconic Jedi Master, will begin shooting in April. The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1. The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and writer Joby Harold. The casting director is Carmen Cuba.

