Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Disney+ Orders Sequel to The Clone Wars

The Clone Wars may have ended after seven seasons earlier this year but, the story is far from over. Disney+ has announced a new animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, will launch on the streaming service in 2021.

The new TV show will follow the elite and experimental clones of the “Bad Batch” which were first introduced in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series.

Here’s more information about the new Disney+ animated series:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” – An all-new animated series from Lucasfilm – to Debut on Disney+ in 2021 BURBANK, Calif. (July 13, 2020) – Today Disney+ ordered its next animated series from Lucasfilm, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” Fresh off of the critically-acclaimed series finale of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” the Disney+ original series will premiere on the streaming service in 2021. The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose. “Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.” “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”) and Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) with Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (“Star Wars Resistance”). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer. About Disney+

