Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Series Finale to Debut with Mandalorian Docuseries

How will Star Wars: The Clone Wars end? Disney+ just announced the TV show’s final episode will debut in May.

The animated series takes place between the events of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. The show initially ran on Cartoon Network for five seasons before ending in 2013 and returning for a sixth season on Netflix in 2014. A seventh and final season debuted on Disney+ in February.

The series finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut on Disney+ on Star Wars Day (May 4th) alongside a new documentary about the show The Mandalorian.

Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

BURBANK, Calif. (April 15, 2020) – This Star Wars Day, or May the Fourth, Disney+ will honor the global Star Wars fan community with brand-new original content joining the service’s comprehensive collection of Star Wars movies and shows. What started as a fan-generated grassroots holiday, Star Wars Day has become a full-fledged celebration of the Star Wars saga embraced by the entire galaxy. This year, fans can look forward to the highly anticipated conclusion of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” alongside the global premiere of the new eight-episode documentary series, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.” “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” Series Premiere, Monday, May 4 In “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of the series which quickly became a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in November. Debuting on the day that a worldwide community of fans celebrate all-things-Star Wars — Monday, May 4 — “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on “The Mandalorian.” Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. “‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1,” said Favreau. “We had a great experience making the show and we’re looking forward to sharing it with you.” Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy. “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will premiere three days after “The Mandalorian” will wrap its first season in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland. New episodes of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” will stream every Friday on Disney+. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Series Finale, Monday, May 4 After seven seasons, one of the most critically acclaimed chapters in the Star Wars saga, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” will come to a close on a special day, Monday, May 4, giving fans around the world the chance to watch the finale together for Star Wars Day. The Emmy award-winning continuation of the greatest space fantasy of all time, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” was created by George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation with Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian”) serving as Executive Producer/Supervising Director. With ambitious, ground-breaking computer animation, classic characters, astounding action, and the timeless battle between good and evil, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” expands the Star Wars story with all-new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away. The highly anticipated conclusion to the critically acclaimed series explores the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Star Wars: The Clone Wars? Are you looking forward to the finale?