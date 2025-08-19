House of Guinness: Netflix Previews New Drama Series from Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders)

House of Guinness is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service has released several photos to tease the latest series from Steven Knight, the man behind Peaky Blinders.

Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn, Fionn O’Shea, and James Norton star in the series, which tells the story behind the Guinness brand and the family that created it.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“House of Guinness will premiere on Netflix on September 25th, 2025.

House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.

House of Guinness cast includes:

Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) will play Arthur Guinness

Louis Partridge (Disclaimer, Enola Holmes) will play Edward Guinness

Emily Fairn (The Responder, Saturday Night) will play Anne Plunket (née Guinness)

Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) will play Benjamin Guinness

James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) will play Sean Rafferty

Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) will play Aunt Agnes Guinness

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) will play Byron Hedges

Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) will play Ellen Cochrane

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) will play Lady Olivia Hedges

Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) will play Adelaide Guinness

Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) will play Patrick Cochrane

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) will play John Potter

David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) will play Bonnie Champion

Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) will play Rev Henry Gratton

Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) will play Lady Christine O’Madden

Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk (forthcoming)) will play Sultan

Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) will play Lady Henrietta St Lawrence”

Knight said the following about the series to Tudum:

“It’s the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world. They’re young and are given the task of taking on this incredibly successful brand. The first priority is: Don’t screw it up. And the second priority is to make Guinness even bigger.”

The series arrives on September 25th. More photos can be found below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Netflix series?