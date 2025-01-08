Doc: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The last medical drama that aired on FOX, The Resident, ran for six seasons on the network. Very few TV shows last that long. Will this new medical series be one of the lucky ones? Will Doc be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Doc TV show stars Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon-Michael Ecker, and Anya Banerjee, with Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker recurring. In the story, Dr. Amy Larsen (Parker) is a brilliant Chief of Internal Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a late-night car crash results in severe head trauma, Amy wakes up from surgery with no recollection of the past eight years. She learns that she and her beloved husband, Dr. Michael Hamda (Metwally) have been divorced for four years and her entire family is not at all as she remembers them. Amy’s best friend, neuropsychiatrist Dr. Gina Walker (Vann), is hopeful but does not know if Amy will ever recover her memories. In Amy’s fragile state, Gina must choose carefully what information from the past eight years to reveal to her, including her secret romance with Dr. Jake Heller (Ecker), since Amy now has no recollection of ever meeting him. Amy’s colleague, Dr. Richard Miller (Wolf), has now been promoted to take over Amy’s job and is desperate for her memories not to return since she was the only person to uncover his career-ending mistake. Amy’s previously unkind behavior left her with several enemies at the hospital, including Dr. Sonya Maitra (Banerjee). While she does remember Dr. TJ Coleman (Walker), she does not recall that he became a doctor – nor that it was she who inspired him to do so. Feeling entirely off balance and having to piece together her past through the prism of other people’s subjective points of view, Amy is determined to become a doctor again.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 8, 2025, Doc has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

