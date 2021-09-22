The Resident: Season Six? Has the FOX Medical Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What's ahead for the staff of Chastain Memorial Hospital? Has The Resident TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on FOX?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Resident TV show stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Anuja Joshi, Jessica Lucas, and Miles Fowler, with Emily VanCamp, Morris Chestnut, Stephen Wallem, and Glenn Morshower recurring. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. The staff includes Chief Resident Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), surgical intern Leela Devi (Joshi), neurosurgery resident Billie Sutton (Lucas), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and former CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of The Resident averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.03 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Resident stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2021, The Resident has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew The Resident for season six? The show’s been a good performer for the network and FOX doesn’t have many other established scripted dramas so I think there’s a good chance that The Resident will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Resident cancellation or renewal news.



