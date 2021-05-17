The Resident: Season Five; FOX Medical Drama Renewed for 2021-22

The staff at Chastain Memorial Hospital will continue to help people in need. FOX has renewed The Resident TV series for a fifth season. It will remain in its Tuesday night timeslot and will be followed by new drama series Our Kind of People.

A medical drama, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. In the fourth season, Chastain is transitioning from private to public hospital, causing the hero doctors to fight to fix the broken machine from the inside. The staff includes senior resident internist Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), nurse practitioner Nicolette Nevin (VanCamp), surgical resident Mina Okafor (Wilson), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).

Airing on Tuesday nights, the fourth season of The Resident averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.55 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season three, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership. It’s a middle-of-the-pack performer for FOX in the demo but ranks third in viewers.

FOX announced the fifth season renewal on social media:

We're not going anywhere. 😏#TheResident has been renewed for Season 5! pic.twitter.com/g7ZmYR8syX — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) May 17, 2021

