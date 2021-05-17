9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Three Renewal Announced for FOX TV Series

Owen and his crew will be back to try to save the day in the 2021-22 television season. FOX has renewed the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV series for a third season which will debut mid-season. The network has also renewed 9-1-1 for a fifth season but that series will return sooner, as part of the Fall 2021-22 season.

Airing on Monday nights, 9-1-1: Lone Star (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, and Julian Works. Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to help them start anew. Working with them in Austin are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.

The second season of 9-1-1: Lone Star averages a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.50 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season one, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. It’s currently the network’s second-highest-rated scripted series in both categories, behind 9-1-1.

Here’s the renewal announcement from FOX:

🔥 THIS JUST IN! 🔥#911LoneStar is hittin' your screens for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/aAl3GTKoCg — 9-1-1: Lone Star (@911LoneStar) May 17, 2021

